Jr NTR Charged A Whopping Rs 8 Crore For Fast Food Ad? Here

Did Jr NTR Charge Rs 8 Crore For Fast Food Ad? Here’s The Truth

According to a report, Jr NTR charged between Rs 6 and Rs 8 crore for the commercial. The actor is busy shooting for his film Devara.

Jr NTR has gone from strength to strength in the past few years. His captivating performance in RRR led him to become a global superstar and he simply deserves that. With his rising stature, the actor also seems to be increasing his fees for films and advertisements. Recent reports claim that Jr NTR charged a whopping Rs 8 crore for an ad.

After Rashmika Mandanna, Telugu superstar Jr NTR recently appeared in an ad for fast food giant McDonald’s. If a report by Siasat.com is something to go by, Jr NTR charged between Rs 6 and Rs 8 crore for an ad commercial. The report claimed that he earned a similar figure from the McDonald’s commercial.

Jr NTR’s Upcoming Projects

Jr NTR will be treating his fans to multiple films. Currently, he is busy shooting for Devara alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Devara is expected to hit theatres on April 5, 2024. Janhvi Kapoor will be making her debut in the South film industry with this film.

The first look poster was released on Jr NTR’s birthday last month. The photo shows the Dhammu actor with a fierce expression. He is holding a blood-stained weapon in his hand.

Here is the post:

Jr NTR’s Bollywood Debut

Jr NTR is also set to make his Bollywood debut. Reportedly, he will be playing an antagonist in the film War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. Ayan Mukerji will helm the action-thriller.

Apart from these two, one of his most-awaited projects is NTR 31. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this venture. The movie is slated to go on floors in 2024 and is being helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Speculations are rife that global icon Priyanka Chopra will be playing the lead opposite Jr NTR.

Jr NTR on McDonald’s Ad

Speaking about the ad in a press statement, Jr NTR said, “I’m happy to join McDonalds (W&S) as their brand ambassador for McSpicy Chicken Sharers! It is an iconic brand that resonates with millions of people across the world, and to be a part of this journey feels amazing. I have always believed in collaborating and sharing, and the McSpicy Chicken Sharers speaks volumes about this spirit – Don’t Explain Just Share.”















