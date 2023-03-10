1.6 C
Jr NTR recently said that he is ‘going to walk Oscars Red Carpet as an INDIAN’. Proud fans went berserk and hailed the RRR actor. – Check Reactions

Jr NTR Says ‘Am Going to Walk Oscars Red Carpet as an INDIAN’, Proud Fans go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Jr NTR Says ‘Am Going to Walk Oscars as an INDIAN’: Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all geared up for Oscars 2023. The lead protagonists of RRR have become a rage in US and Japan after the monstrous overseas collection of the SS Rajamouli directorial. The film’s music, high-octane action sequences, grand VFX and performances by actors was hailed by audiences across the globe. Movie buffs are excited as Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani is nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The song already bagged an award in the Golden Globes 2023 for the same category. Now, in a recent interview, Jr NTR made an emotional statement that has made every Indian proud.

JR NTR SAYS HE’LL CARRY INDIA IN HIS HEART AT OSCARS 2023

NTR, in an interaction with Entertainment Tonight said “I’m not going to walk the red carpet at the Oscars as an actor from RRR or Indian film industry. I’m going to walk there as an Indian with pride filled in my heart and my nation in my heart”. NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli will be present at the international awards ceremony and their fans are looking forward to the same. Listening to NTR’s words for the nation, fans went berserk and heaped praise on him.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO JR NTR’S STATEMENT AS A PROUD INDIAN:

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt in a special appearance and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo.

For more updates on RRR and Oscars 2023, check out this space at India.com.




