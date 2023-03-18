Jubilee Prosenjit Chatterjees Look as Suave Studio Honcho From Vikramaditya Motwanes Web Show Unveiled

Home

Jubilee: Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Look as Suave Studio Honcho From Vikramaditya Motwane’s Web Show Unveiled

Jubilee: Prosenjit Chatterjee’s look as suave studio honcho from Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series was recently unveiled.

Jubilee: Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’s intriguing new poster from the upcoming series ‘Jubilee’ was unveiled on Saturday by its makers. The actor can be seen sporting a moustache dressed in a black and white suit. He stares into the lens very intensely. The official Instagram of streaming portal Prime Videos shared the look and captioned it: “Presenting ‘Srikant Roy’, the suave studio honcho who has only one rule, not being told what stories to tell!” The 10-episode fictional drama unveils the stories that gave birth to the Hindi film industry. In the series the Bengali cinema’s superstar plays the suave studio honcho ‘Srikant Roy’ who is the power, prestige and pride at Roy Talkies.

‘Jubilee’ is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. The series will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The part one will drop on April 7, with part two releasing the following week on April 14.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.











