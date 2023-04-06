Home

Just Shah Rukh Khan Spreading His Million-Dollar Smile at IPL 2023 Match Between KKR vs RCB

Shah Rukh Khan was joined by his daughter Suhana Khan and her friends at the IPL match on Thursday evening between KKR vs RCB.

Shah Rukh Khan at KKR vs RCB IPL match: Shah Rukh Khan made the audience go crazy with his presence at the latest IPL match. It was the RCB vs KKR at Kolkata’s Eden Garden on Thursday evening and SRK was clicked at the stadium as he cheered for his team at the Eden Gardens. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his daughter, Suhana Khan, manager Pooja Dadlani, and their friends. Several photos and videos of King Khan from the IPL match are now going viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, in his black sweatshirt, looked dapper. He wore a pair of black shades and kept his hair casual. As the camera panned to him in the stadium, he folded his hands to greet the fans and mesmerised them with his presence. The superstar also had the company of popular singer Usha Uthup in the stands.

This was the season’s first match where SRK appeared to show support for his team. Many photos also show Suhana and Shanaya holding the KKR flag while cheering for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the game.

For those who didn’t follow, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. The match, which Kolkata are playing a home game for the first time after 2019, also marks Sunil Narine’s 150th IPL game, with Andre Russell completing a century of appearances in the tournament. Kolkata come into their first home game of IPL 2023 on the back of a seven-run loss to Punjab Kings in a rain-hit game, while Bangalore arrived after beating Mumbai Indians by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, there was Shah Rukh Khan making everything look happier!











