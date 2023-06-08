Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

K-Pop Star Aoora Does Jimmy Jimmy With a BTS Heart, Celebrates Confluence of Cultures And Indian Food

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Videos
  • K-Pop Star Aoora Does ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ With a BTS Heart, Celebrates Confluence of Cultures And Indian Food – Watch

Aoora is the first K-pop artist to have collaborated with an Indian music company. His first single ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, originally curated by the late singer Bappi Lahiri, is here. Watch his interview.

K-pop singer Aoora has collaborated with Indian music company Sa Re Ga Ma for the new version of ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, the disco song that originally starred Mithun Chakraborty. This is the first time that a Korean artiste has teamed up with an Indian company to curate something popular and entertaining. Aoora, who is currently in India for the song and to simply enjoy the Indian hospitality, spoke to india.com over Zoom and revealed how he loves everything about India – from its food, colours to cultures.

For Aoora, Jimmy Jimmy is a peppy number that helped him navigate his love for Mithun Da. He doesn’t just add to the popular lyrics of the song but also knows the famous hook step. The singer’s love for Indian music is real. Ask him if there other Indian songs that he really loves listening to and he instantly says ‘Badtameez Dil’. Aoora is exploring his new career in the country and trying to celebrate the confluence of Korean and Indian cultures via his music. While talking about India, its people, and its music, he doesn’t forget to send love for his own culture and art.

Aoora loves BTS, a world-famous Korean boy band, and says he’s definitely part of the BTS Army. Scroll up and check out the full interview yourself.









Source link

Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants, Anthem, Date, Time And Theme
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants, Anthem, Date, Time And Theme

admin -

These 6 Superfoods Are Essential to Boost Brain Power in Children

admin -

Fun Prime, the new OTT platform connecting Bengali entertainment beyond borders

admin -
OTT Solutions, a leading provider of digital streaming solutions,...

DIY salads to try this summer

admin -
Extreme and unbearable summer heat had made everyone feel...

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights