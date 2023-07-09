Home

Kajol Clarifies Her ‘Uneducated Leaders’ Remark After Twitter Backlash: ‘We Have Great Leaders’

Kajol Clarifies Her ‘Uneducated Leaders’ Remark: Kajol is one of the most outspoken actresses who speaks her mind and never shies away from making a point in candid media interactions. She is currently geared up for her upcoming series The Trial based on the American show The Good Wife. Kajol plays a lawyer in the legal drama which reflects upon the issue of justice and law enforcement in the country. Speaking about her courtroom series in one of her interviews, she also pointed out at the state of education and women empowerment. In no time her statement created a political row and the The Trial actress had to issue clarification on social media.

CHECK OUT KAJOL’S VIRAL TWEET:

I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path. — Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 8, 2023

KAJOL CLARIFIES HER ‘LEADERS WITH NO VISION’ REMARK

Kajol took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders; we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.” She had earlier said in her interview with The Quint that, “Change, especially in a country like India, is slow. It is very, very slow. Because we are steeped in our tradition, steeped in our thought processes. Of course it has to do with education.” The actress further opined, “You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I am sorry but I am going to go out and say that. I have been ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you at least the chance to look for a different viewpoint.”

Apart from Kajol, The Trial also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan and others in crucial roles.

