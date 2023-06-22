Home

Kajol Reveals Marrying Ajay Devgn Was A ‘Tough Decision’; Here’s Why

Kajol, who recently enthralled cine lovers with her captivating performance in Salaam Venky, is now back again as a lawyer in an upcoming OTT series titled The Trial.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for over two decades now. The duo is considered an ideal couple by their fans. The actors married each other in 1999 when both of them were at the peak of their careers. Since then, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been setting couple goals and have always raised the bar a notch higher with their unmatchable chemistry. Kajol, who recently enthralled cine lovers with her captivating performance in Salaam Venky, is now back again as a lawyer in the upcoming OTT series The Trial. Recently, she surprised everyone during an interview when she said that it was a “tough decision” to get married to Ajay Devgn.

In an interview with IANS, Kajol was asked about her career and life. As she went on to spill the beans on her personal life, she said that one of the toughest decisions was marrying Ajay Devgn at the peak of her career in 1999. Kajol further added that she thought her career would be finished after marriage.

What Kajol Said

Kajol said, “Actually, a lot of instances in my life made me make tough decisions. The fact that I got married at the peak of my career, the fact that I actually joined the film industry, it was a game changer for me because I didn’t know whether I wanted to join the film industry or not.”

During the interview, Kajol went on to open up about the mixed feelings she had before joining the industry. Recalling how her father, renowned producer Shomu Mukherjee, told her to be certain before making a decision, she recounted his words, “You’re never going to get rid of this paint on your face. Once you put it on, it’s on forever.”

Kajol’s Upcoming Project

Kajol’s upcoming web series The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon Dhokha, is the Indian adaptation of the American drama series The Good Wife. Kajol plays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, who was once a housewife but revives her career as a lawyer. Noyonika takes the decision after her husband, portrayed by Jisshu Sengupta, gets caught in a scandal and is put behind bars. The series delves into her journey as she fights for justice. Apart from Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta, the series will also star Sheeba Chaddha, and Kubbra Sait, among others.















