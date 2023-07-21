Home

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Compares Lord Hanuman to Superman And Hulk

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin recently compares Lord Hanuman to Superman and Hulk at a press conference in San Diego Comic Con.

Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin Compares Lord Hanuman to Superman And Hulk

Nag Ashwin Compares Lord Hanuman to Superman: Nag Ashwin has introduced the global audience to the dystopian world of Kalki 2898 AD. The futuristic supernatural sci-fi actioner has Prabhas as the defender of humanity against dark forces. The film is based on the concept of good Vs evil. The glimpses of the movie were unveiled at Comic Con 2023 held in San Diego. Nag Ashwin, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati were present on the grand launch. The Kalki 2898 AD in a press conference spoke about the ancient epics and fables that are similar to superhero and adventure sagas made in the West.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL GLIMPSES OF KALKI 2898 AD:

NAG ASHWIN SAYS INDIA IS HOME TO GREATEST SUPERHERO STORIES

In a viral video from San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) Nag Ashwin spoke about Lord Hanuman and mysticism in Hindu faith. He said, “For us to be here…I think we are on the shoulders of all this mythology and 100 years of Cinema…Here if you have Superman who can fly into space, we have Hanuman who can eat the sun. If you have Thor or Hulk who can break a building, we have Hanuman who can lift a mountain. I’m very interested in the world to meet India.” Prior to the event, the filmmaker in one of his statements opined, “India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.” On Friday, July 21, 2023, the makers released the first glimpse of the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone actioner and captioned their post as, “- is now #Kalki2898AD .”

Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in crucial roles.

For more updates on Project K, check out this space at India.com.















