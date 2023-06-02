Kamal Haasan Pens Heartfelt Note on Mani Ratnams 67th Birthday Doyen of Indian Cinema

Home

Kamal Haasan Pens Heartfelt Note on Mani Ratnam’s 67th Birthday: ‘Doyen of Indian Cinema’

Kamal Haasan recently penned a heartfelt note on Mani Ratnam’s 67th birthday as the duo are all set to collaborate in ‘KH234.’

Kamal Haasan Pens Heartfelt Note on Mani Ratnam’s Birthday: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam share a close bond as colleagues and friends ever since the classic Nayakan (1987) inspired from the life of gangster Varadarajan Mudaliar hit the theatres. The duo is once again set to collaborate for KH234. The actor was also present during the screenings of Ponniyin Selvan series. The director who turned 67, received heartfelt birthday wishes from Haasan. The Vikram actor wrote a long social media post and praised the PS-2 director, calling him the ‘doyen of Indian cinema.’ He also credited Ratnam for “inspiring the next generation of filmmakers.”

CHECK OUT KAMAL HAASAN’S VIRAL TWEET:

If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who… pic.twitter.com/FoFz4pqaHh — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2023

KAMAL HAASAN PENS EMOTIONAL POST ON MANI RATNAM’S BIRTHDAY

Haasan, in his long post wrote “If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience. You have constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning. Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually. From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend! #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam.” After the commercial success of PS-2, the actor had tweeted “Mani Ratnam takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size like a production. Mr Mani Ratnam, the team the cinematographer, the musician, everybody they have worked together to make Tamil cinema international. And this is people that have embraced which is a good sign that Tamil Cinema is probably moving towards the golden age and expected to go in that direction. It’s a very moving moment for two friends who started speaking about cinema and he has gone ahead and done it.”

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Gulshan Grover in crucial roles.

