Kandahar Gerard Butler Ali Fazals Film to Release in Over 2000 Screens in The US

Home

Entertainment

Kandahar: Gerard Butler-Ali Fazal’s Film to Release in Over 2000 Screens in The US

Indian actor Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project ‘Kandahar’ is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the U.S.

Kandahar: Gerard Butler-Ali Fazal’s Film to Release in Over 2000 Screens in The US

Kandahar: Indian actor Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project ‘Kandahar’ is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the U.S. Ali said: “Very excited with this development. A release that wide in the U.S. alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film.”

He added: “A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the U.S., I’m hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer.”

Ali’s latest international project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, is set to be released on May 26 in the U.S. and eventually will release across the globe.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.















