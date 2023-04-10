Kangana Ranaut Again Taunts Karan Johar, Says ‘Abhi Toh Sirf Hindi Sudhari Hai…’





Kangana Ranaut vs Karan Johar: After receiving backlash over claims that Karan Johar sabotaged the careers of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut again took a tig at the filmmaker’s post. Calling Karan ‘Chacha Choudhary’, Kangana trolled him for his Hindi. She wrote, “Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha (There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary along with the elite nepo mafia would insult and bully me on national television) because I couldn’t speak English…”

Ranaut added, “Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya (Today I realised after seeing his Hindi, so far I have rectified your Hindi, see what happens henceforth).”

Karan Johar had written on his Instagram stories, “Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi… jhoot ka ban jao ghulam… hum bolne waalon mein se nahi… jitna neecha dikhaoge… jitne aarop lagaoge… hum girne waalon mein se nahi… humara karam humari Vijay hai…aap utha lo talvaar… Hum marne waalon mein se nahi… (State the allegations, I’m not amongst those who will bow down / Become a slave to lies, I won’t say anything / However much you try to slander and show me in a bad light, I will not fall / My goodness is my victory / You can use any swords, I will not die).”

Recently, an old video of Karan Johar went viral where he was heard saying jokingly, that he wanted to ‘murder’ actress Anushka Sharma’s career. Karan Johar initially did not like Anushka’s pictures when she was about to make her debut in Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. During the promotion of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka and Karan both talked about it candidly during a media interaction. Anushka jokingly said then, Karan tried to ‘finish’ her career before it even started.

Also, Karan received immense backlash for apparently also coming in the way of actress Priyanka Chopra’s career. When PeeCee opened up about the reason why she left Bollywood and started looking for a career in the US, the video went viral and not only that, Kangana Ranaut came in support of Priyanka. Kangana wrote, “Truth remains Cruella has done big favour on us by bullying and isolating us… PC became a Hollywood star and I produced and directed my own film which is releasing this year…”

In a tweet thread, Kangana attacked Karan, saying, “This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders…”

In another post, she mentioned, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”





