‘Main Shama Chahti Hu’: Kangana Ranaut Apologises to People She Has Hurt on Her Birthday, Watch

Did Kangana Ranaut apologise Diljit Dosanjh on her birthday after targeting him in public? Watch the video here.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut turned a year old on March 23. She has been a queen in every sense. We are not talking about her fashion, but the bold statements she makes to shut everyone on social media. On her 36th birthday, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media to share a video for her fans, haters, and colleagues in the industry whom she has hurt.

Dressed like a south Indian beauty in a green and pink silk saree with gold jewelry, bindi and gajra, Kangana in her video joined hands and began thanking her family and supporters for the teachings. She then addressed her enemies ‘shatrus’ by saying “Mere shatru, jinhone aajtak mujhe kabhi araam nahi karne diya. Chahe jitni bhi safalta mili, phir bhi mujhe safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Mujhe ladna, sangharsh karna sikhaya. Unki bhi main humesha abhaari rahugi (I am thankful to my enemies who taught me to fight and never let me rest. No matter how successful I got, they kept me on my toes, on the path to success. They taught me to struggle, grateful to them).”

KANGANA RANAUT APOLOGISES

Further, Kangana apologised to everyone whom she hurt with her statements. In the video, she continued, “Doston meri vichaardhara bahut saral hai, mera achran, soch bhi bahut saral hai aur main humesha hi sabka accha chahti hu. Iske chalte agar maine kabhi kisi ke liye deshhit mein ya larger picture ke liye maine kisi ke liye kuch kaha ho aur unko uska dukh hua ho, thess lagi ho, main uske liye bhi shama chahti hu. Mere dil mein sabke liye sneh, suvichaar hai. (My ideology is very simple and may differ from you all. My conduct, thoughts are simple and I always want good things for everyone, especially for our country. So I apologise to anyone I might have hurt with things I said about the country’s welfare). I only have affection and good thoughts for everyone”, she said.

Message from my heart … 🤗♥️ pic.twitter.com/LxgxnOO0Xg — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT TARGETED DILJIT DOSANJH A DAY BEFORE BIRTHDAY

The video has been shared a day after Kangana targeted singer and actor Diljit Singh amid the crackdown on Khalistani preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab police. She had shared a popular meme, ‘pols aagai pols’ that is doing the rounds on social media. Kangana tagged Diljit and wrote, “All those who supported Khalistanis remembered next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahin jai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi’.











