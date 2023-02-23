Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself a Replica of Madhubala Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself a Replica of Madhubala on The Late Actresss Death Anniversary

Home

Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself a ‘Replica of Madhubala’ on The Late Actress’s Death Anniversary

Kangana Ranaut recently called herself a ‘replica of Madhubala’ on the late actress’s death anniversary in her recent post.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself a ‘Replica of Madhubala’: Kangana Ranaut is breaking the internet with her fiery and bold statements once again. The actor gave enough content to gossip mongers in the past few days with her explosive and unfiltered remarks on ‘nepotism’, Hrithik Roshan, Diljit Dosanjh, Javed Akhtar and Bollywood mafia. Kangana had shared her won list of deserving winners which included movies like The Kashmir Files, Kantara, RRR, Sita Ramam and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. When asked by a netizen about her favourite actor between Hrithik and Diljit, she said that one does action while the other only makes music videos. The Emergency actor even lauded Javed Akhtar for his fearless views on 26/11 Attacks at an event in Pakistan. She also once again alleged that Bollywood Mafia is trying to sabotage her film Emergency. Now, on late actress Madhubala’s death anniversary, she called herself a replica of Madhubala.

KANGANA RANAUT DEDICATES HER INSTAGRAM STORIES TO MADHUBALA

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared her look from Gangster and Woh Lamhe as she captioned her post as “As people want me to play cinema goddess Madhubala on screen, when I started out I was replica of Madhubala’s younger days not sure about it now”. She then shared a series of pictures of herself from 2007 to early 2010s. The actor also posted vintage pics of Madhubala. Sharing a photo of herself alongside Madhubala, she wrote “Oh God this is from my first year in the films industry.”

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic.

