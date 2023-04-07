Kangana Ranaut Calls Karan Johar Chacha Chaudhary, Reacts to Him Wanting to Murder Anushka Sharma Career in Old Video

Home

Kangana Ranaut Calls Karan Johar ‘Chacha Chaudhary’, Reacts to Him Wanting to ‘Murder Anushka Sharma’s Career’ in Old Video

After Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani, Kangana Ranaut talks about Karan Johar saying he wanted to ‘murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ in a 2016 video.

Kangana Ranaut vs Karan Johar: After Vivek Agnihotri and Apurva Asrani, actor Kangana Ranaut reacted to Karan Johar saying he wanted to ‘murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ in an old video from a film festival. Taking to Instagram, the actor, who’s often found at loggerheads with KJo, shared the viral video in her stories and wrote a sly comment.

KANGANA RANAUT REACTS TO KARAN JOHAR’S OLD VIRAL VIDEO

Kangana and Karan have been on opposite sides of the wall ever since the former appeared on his chat show and called him the father of ‘nepotism’ in the industry and the n-word never stopped coming into the play thereafter. On Thursday evening, Kangana gave a new name to the filmmaker and called him ‘Chacha Chaudhary’, a popular comic character who was famous for his quick wit. The Thalaivii actor wrote, “Iss chacha choudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai (This Chacha Chaudhary knows only one thing).”

WHAT KARAN JOHAR SAID IN OLD VIDEO

The video that is at the heart of the controversy has united many voices against Karan, especially by those who have earlier accused him or encouraged others accusing him of bullying outsiders in the industry. The viral video is from his session at the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016 in which KJo was present with Anushka. During a conversation, the filmmaker said, “I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like ‘no no, you don’t need to sign Anushka Sharma.’ There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign.”

He, however, added that he was proved wrong by the actor who made a fabulous debut in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and shushed her critics. Karan mentioned that he owed her an apology as well as a compliment.

HOW OTHER PEOPLE REACTED TO KARAN JOHAR’S OLD VIDEO ABOUT ANUSHKA SHARMA

On Thursday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, of The Kashmir Files fame, lashed out at Karan for his comments in the old video. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders (sic).” Adding to the same, screenwriter Apurva Asrani said, “‘I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand & Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I’m sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate (sic).”

The comment that Karan made in 2016 might not have held up an audience then but it holds up a mirror to the people both inside and outside the film industry. In this case, things didn’t change for Anushka because Adi refused to listen to his good friend at that point in time. However, the same might not have happened in the case of other faces. Some food for thought!











