Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Claims to Lose Rs 30-40 Crore Per Year After Speaking Against Politicians

Kangana Ranaut said her vocal criticism of politicians, individuals she labeled as “anti-nationals” have resulted in repercussions.

Kangana Ranaut Says She Does Not Want Any Compensation For Her Demolished Mumbai Home: ‘It is Taxpayers’ Money’

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who never misses a chance to raise her voice against politicians and anti-nationals, recently made claims regarding the adverse impact of being outspoken. She stated that she was dropped from more than 25 brand endorsements and suffered an annual financial loss ranging from Rs 30 to 40 crore. Kangana Ranaut said her vocal criticism of politicians, individuals she labeled as “anti-nationals,” and the so-called “tukde-tukde gang” have resulted in these repercussions.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared an interview of Twitter head Elon Musk, which had the headline “Elon Musk: I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it.” She captioned it: “This is a character, true freedom and success, speaking for Hinduism, against politicians/anti-nationals/tukde gang cost me 20-25 brand endorsements, they dropped me overnight and that amounted to a loss of Rs 30-40 crore per year…”

Kangana said that nothing can stop her from saying whatever she wants. “But I am free and nothing should stop me from saying what I want definitely not agenda-driven multinational companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India its culture and integrity… I appreciate Elon because everyone displays only weaknesses, at least rich people should not care for money…I see those richer they get deprived they become…”

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Chandramukhi 2’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’.















