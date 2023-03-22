Home

Kangana Ranaut – Diljit Dosanjh War to Begin? Actress Takes a Jibe at Singer, Says ‘Pols Aagyi Pols’

Kangana Ranaut takes fresh jibe at Diljit Dosanjh amid the crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police.



Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut have been engaged in a heated war of words earlier during the farmer’s protest. It seems now Kangana is all set to get into another Twitter war after she took a dig at Diljit Dosanjh amid the crackdown on Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by Punjab Police. In a series of Instagram posts, Kangana tried to warn Singh by sharing a popular meme doing rounds which translates to ‘pols aagai pols’. Kangana Ranaut shared the picture of Swiggy India and wrote “pulse aagai pulse’ and tagged Diljit and said, “Just saying.”

Later, Kangana shared pictures of a Khalistani sticker on her Instagram page and mentioned ‘ Diljit Dosanjh pols aagai pols’.

In another post, Kangana wrote, “All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time).”

Netizens shared mix reactions to Kangana’s post as they could sense the upcoming Twitter war. A user wrote, “Bhai phir kalesh karegi kya”, another wrote, “dubara fir se fight ????”. The third user said, “lagta hai firse matter hone waala hai“.

