Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Her ‘Westernisation And Torn Clothes’ Remark, Netizens Recall ‘Dhaakad’

Netizens reminded Kangana of her last release Dhaakad where she is wearing western outfits. Some also pointed out that she is tweeting against westernisation on a western platform. A section of trolls also posted her bikini pictures from her photoshoots and movie stills. A user commented “Your last movie showed you as fully westernized, except for your language which remained Indian, but look at your attire in that movie and not even just movie look at your attire during promotion of your Lock Up serial.” Another person wrote “”You are speaking on a ‘Western Platform’ using ‘Western Technology’….”

KANGANA RANAUT BACKED PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S STATEMENT ON BOLLYWOOD

Recently after Priyanka Chopra’s revelation on being cornered in Bollywood, Kangana had tweeted “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.” She further wrote “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”