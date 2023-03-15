Home

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Trolls Criticising Her For Praising Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023: ‘Bollywoodiyas May Have Failed’

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to trolls criticising her for praising Deepika Padukone’s appearance at the 95th Academy Awards.

Kangana Reacts to Trolls Criticising Her For Praising Deepika: Kangana Ranaut is always upfront and outspoken about her views on society, politics, world affairs and nationalism. The actor never hesitates in calling a spade a spade and is often on the receiving end of trolling and criticism due to her controversial statements. Kangana is known for being opinionated when it comes to commenting on box office collection, Bollywood celebs, nepotism and divisive socio-political narratives. In the recent years, she had feud with Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and others on social media. The Emergency actor recently lauded Deepika for her classy appearance at Oscars 2023 while introducing Naatu Naatu from RRR to the audience. Kangana was on the receiving end of nasty trolls for appreciating Deepika on social media.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL TWEET:

All those acting shocked that I praised DP,don’t overthink,I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai,bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t 🙂 https://t.co/u4WKhEHmgr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 15, 2023

KANGANA TAREGTS BOLLYWOOD AGAIN IN RESPONSE TO TROLLS CRITICISING HER PRAISE FOR DEEPIKA

The actor took to her twitter handle and responded to the criticism as she captioned her post as “All those acting shocked that I praised DP, don’t overthink, I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai (Giving credit to someone undeserving is bad but not giving credit someone deserving is worse), bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t.” She had earlier priased Deepika and written “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best (red heart and national flag emojis).”

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic.

