Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Rejects Advice From Netizen of Buying Twitter Followers: ‘There Are Consequences’

Kangana Ranaut recently rejected advice from a netizen who suggested her to buy Twitter followers.

Kangana Ranaut Rejects Advice From Netizen of Buying Twitter Followers: ‘There Are Consequences’

Kangana Rejects Advice From Netizen of Buying Twitter Followers: Kangana Ranaut recently rejected an advice from netizen who suggested her to buy Twitter followers. The actor replied to the user’s tweet and said that there can be serious ‘consequences’ to such irresponsible actions. Kangana also said that she does not want too many people to see her tweets. Kangana’s Twitter account was restored on January 24, 2023, after remaining suspended for two years. Now once again the Emergency actor is active on the micro-blogging platform and gives her unfiltered opinions on cinema, spirituality and other socio-political issues. She recently made headlines in entertainment tabloids and portals for her remarks on the controversial film The Kerala Story.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL TWEET:

No no I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving

Even if they become less it’s better …. Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for … there are consequences to such an act of… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 7, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT RESPONDS TO NETIZEN WHO SUGGESTS HER FOR BUYING TWITTER FOLLOWERS

A Twitterati tagged Kangana and wrote “Seriously @KanganaTeam you are top actress you should also buy fake followers like other actresses you deserve better than this.” The actor replied and captioned her tweet as “No, no I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving. Even if they become less it’s better …. Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for … there are consequences to such an act of irresponsibility.” Kangana is known for having a strong point of view on issues concerning the society. When Twitter suspended her account May 2021 following her tweets against Bollywood celebrities and politicians, the actor called out the social media company. In an interaction with ANI, she pointed out that “Twitter has only proved my point that they’re Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema. But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering.”

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at India.com.











