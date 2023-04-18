Home

Kangana Ranaut Remembers Aamir Khan Being Her ‘Best Friend’ Once, Blames it All on Hrithik Roshan Saga

Kangana Ranaut says her equation with Aamir Khan was fine until the Hrithik Roshan episode took place and he decided to take a side. Read on.

Kangana Ranaut recalls the time when she was best friends with Aamir Khan (Photo: Viral Bhayani, edited by Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut recalls the time when she was good friends with Aamir Khan. Sharing an old video of her appearance on Satyameva Jayate, the actor wrote how Aamir probably chose to stay on the other side after the entire Hrithik Roshan debacle took place in the media. Kangana never minces her words when it comes to her struggle in the industry and how people here ganged up against her and her choices.

In her latest Instagram stories, she wrote a long note about missing the bond that she shared with Aamir once. Kangana said, “Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend… jaane kahan gaye woh din (sic).” She went on to appreciate her fellow actor for teaching her so much in life. Kangana said she considered Aamir her mentor in the industry.

She added, “One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry (sic).”

In the video that Kangana shared online, she could be seen talking about rejecting dance numbers in Bollywood and how she came to that decision. The actor shares how she once saw a little girl dancing to an item song and that was the time she decided not to take up any such opportunity in the movie business. Kangana was joined by Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra on Satyameva Jayate.

This is not the first time Kangana decided to speak about her equation with Aamir. She also mentioned once that the actor never gave shout-out to her movies while she attended the special screening of his movies. Earlier this year, she called Aamir ‘bechara’ for forgetting to take her name when asked who can play author Shobha De in her biopic. She tweeted to write, “Bechara Aamir Khan… ha ha he ried his best to pretend like he doesn’t know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one… (sic).”

Your thoughts on Kangana's latest tweet about Aamir?












