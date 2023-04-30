Home

Kangana Ranaut Responds as Paparazzo Tells Her ‘Aapse Darr Lagta Hai’ – Watch

Kangana Ranaut Responds as Paparazzo at Airport: Kangana Ranaut, known for her witty jibes and humour always has fun conversation with the paparazzi at airport. The actor often makes to the headlines of tabloids and portals with her sensational statements. Now, once again in a viral video, Kangana was seen having a candid chat with the shutterbugs. One of the paps told her that he fears her. The actor responded with a sly jibe. The Emergency actor never shies away from voicing her views on nepotism in Bollywood, geopolitics, gender, and society. She had recently tweeted on the issue of same sex marriage as well. Many times she is dragged into controversies because of her unfiltered opinions.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL VIDEO:

KANAGNA RANAUT REPLIES TO PAPARAZZO WHO SAYS HE IS SCARED OF HER

Kangana arrived at the airport as she was heading for her flight while leaving for Haridwar on Sunday morning as she was spotted by paparazzi. She looked at the photographers and media persons and said “I am going to Haridwar.” Kangana further added “Just in case you’re wondering. Waise aapne poocha toh nahi par maine socha main bata deti hu ki main itna sajj dhajj ke kahan jaarai hu. Main Ganga arti karne jaarai hu (Though you didn’t ask me but still I thought I should tell you where I’m going all dressed up. I am going for Ganga arti). Tomorrow I’m going to Kedarnath, just for your information.” A paparazzo stated that “Hume darr lagta hai aapse baat karne mein (We’re scared of talking to you).” The Emergency actor replied before leaving “Lagna hi chaiye, agar aap samajhdaar hai to lagna hi chaiye definitely (You should be scared if you are a sensible person).” While leaving inside the airport she laughed and donned a graceful white saree and carrying a stylish Birkin bag.

