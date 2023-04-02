Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Says Desi Kids Who Speak Hindi in Second-Hand British Accent Are ‘Annoying’: ‘I Know I Will Invite Trolling’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, said that she finds English speaking “desi kids” who speak Hindi in a tacky second hand British accent irritating.

Kangana Ranaut Says Desi Kids Who Speak Hindi in Second-Hand British Accent Are ‘Annoying’: ‘I Know I Will Invite Trolling’

Kangana Says Desi Kids Who Speak Hindi in Brit Accent Are ‘Annoying’: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, said that she finds English speaking “desi kids” who speak Hindi in a tacky second-hand British accent irritating.

Kangana took to Twitter, where she was replying to a tweet by a social media user. The user had shared a link to an article which talks about Italy introducing a bill in Parliament seeking ban on English and other foreign languages for formal communication. The user wrote: “Hate me but we need to do the same, kids in Gurugram only speak in English but they only barely understand Hindi and forget about speaking Hindi.”

Kangana re-shared the tweet and shared her opinion to it as well. “I know I will invite trolling but honestly English-speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second-hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating. While kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier,” she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for ‘Chandramukhi 2’. She also has ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ lined up.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.











