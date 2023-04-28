Home

Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Sexual Preferences Must Remain in Bed’ Amid Same Sex Marriage Hearing

Kangana Ranaut wrote in her tweet that ‘sexual preferences must remain in bed’ amid same sex marriage hearing.

Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Sexual Preferences Must Remain in Bed’: Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold and upfront views on social and political issues never shies away from expressing herself on social media. The actor is often times driven into controversy for being vocal about sensitive topics. Kangana has also been targeted by politicians, activists as well as trolls who have posted nasty and sexist remarks against her. The Emergency actor, however, remains unaffected by naysayers and critics and lives her life on her own terms. She recently wrote her opinion on gender identity and sexual preferences amid ongoing hearing on same sex marriage.

CHECK OUT KANAGNA RANAUT’S VIRAL TWEET POST:

Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In Modern world we don’t even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT SAYS PEOPLE SHOULD NOT JUDGE OTHERS FROM GENDER PERSPECTIVE

Kangana wrote in her tweet post “Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In Modern world we don’t even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed. Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. don’t make them your identity card or medals and flaunt everywhere. Most importantly don’t roam around with a knife to cut every throat who don’t agree with your gender. I am again saying your gender is not your identity don’t make it that way. I am a woman from rural area life gave me no concession I had to make my own place in the world of actors, film makers, producers and writers.” The actor further added “Never ever see people from the lense of gender or any other physical attributes. You know what happened to those who thought Kangana is just a woman. They were in for a big surprise because I am not, I never see/perceive myself or anyone else that way. I am always in a room full of people, individual energies only people not men/women/homo/hetro/ physically strong or weak, no!!!!!! I would have not come this far had I judged everyone around me and myself on so many levels …. Why you all waste so much time on physicality of people around you, please understand you won’t go very far if you have such limiting view and perception of the world ……. and those who don’t judge others will never judge themselves either …. So free yourself from gender or any other limiting perception…. Rise and shine as who you are and Dharma says you are God absolute divine way beyond the physical… All the best”

KANGANA RAANUT PENS A POST ON PARENTING

Kangana also opined “If your child asks you who they are don’t tell them woke mess please tell them… physical world exists in many layers… first of all you are 1) God, macro cosm in a micro body. 2) You are capable of being whoever you want to be in this world, that power will always remain with you I will let you decide whether you want to be a lawyer or an astronaut, an achiever/conqueror in the physical world or a dweller of the metaphysical world or simply be alive and awakened…. I will let you decide 3) then comes your physicality, you may be born with certain skin color/ hair or voice texture/biological sex / so called ability or disability… people may call you stunning or ugly remember never let these adjectives define you, where you want to be in the world all these superficial attributes will have no significance there…”

