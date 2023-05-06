Home

Kangana Ranaut Says She Does Not Want Any Compensation For Her Demolished Mumbai Home: ‘It is Taxpayers’ Money’

Kangana Does Not Want Any Compensation For Her Home: Kangana Ranaut recently opened up on the demolition of her Mumbai home by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020. The actor was in the target of the then CM Uddhav Thackeray led state government. Kangana had spoken up against the Mumbai police probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Emergency actor had lambasted the Maharashtra government and predicted its downfall just like her demolished house. She had cursed the former Maharashtra CM that one day his arrogance will be destroyed just like her home. Now, in an interaction with ABP news, she spoke about the compensation she was supposed to receive.

KANGANA RANAUT SAYS SHE DOES NOT WANT COMPENSATION FOR HER MUMBAI HOME

Kangana told “I have not got any compensation, they were supposed to send me evaluators. So now I met Shinde ji (current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Sambhaji Shinde), ‘Aap hi log mujhe kujh evaluation bhej dijiye (at least you people can send me some evaluation).” I do not want anybody, who has abused the money of the taxpayers, I do not want any more compensation, its fine.” She further added, “The court has said they are supposed to pay me whatever compensation, but like I said, they never sent evaluators and I did not demand because I know its tax payers money and I don’t want any of it.” The demolition occurred on the same day that Kangana arrived in Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh, amidst a highly publicised conflict with the Shiv Sena political party. The actor also received a Y-plus category security.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2.

