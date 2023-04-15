Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Clip of Karan Johar About Not Working With Her: ‘Chacha Choudhary…’

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a viral throwback video clip of Karan Johar where he spoke about not working with her.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Clip of Karan Johar About Not Working With Her, Says ‘Look at my Talent’

Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Clip of Karan Johar: Kangana Ranaut never shies away from expressing her opinions in the public domain. The actor has always been very much vocal about her views on socio-political issues and current affairs. Her statements have often turned controversial at times for which she had to bear the wrath of online trolls and negative media sensationalism as well. However, the Emergency actor continues to speak her mind fearlessly and does not deviate from her ideological stand. Her rift with Karan Johar is well known. She recently shared a throwback clip of the filmmaker where he said he isn’t interested in working with her.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POST ON KARAN JOHAR:

KANGANA RANAUT DROPPED THROWBACK CLIP OF KARAN JOHAR ABOUT NOT WORKING WITH HER

Karan, while interacting at in event at the London School of Economics in 2017 said “When she said ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her.” Kangana on her interview with India Today responded by saying “He said I am jobless and looking for job from him or something like that. I mean look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean really?” The actor posted both throwback clips on her social media handle. She captioned her post as “Chacha Chaudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts when I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer…Will rub these in your face…” Recently, Priyanka Chopra made a revelation on Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert and stated that “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She further added “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

KANGANA RANAUT ACCUSED KARAN JOHAR OF HARASSING PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Kangana quote tweeted her statement and wrote “Truth remains Cruella has done big favour on us by bullying and isolating us… PC became a Hollywood star and I produced and directed my own film which is releasing this year…” In a tweet thread she also mentioned “This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders…” In a viral post Kangana also alleged “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar, check out this space at India.com.











