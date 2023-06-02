Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Slams Celebs’ Airport Looks: ‘Brainwashed By Magazine Editors’

Kangana Ranaut recently slammed the airport looks and said that she was once ‘brainwashed by magazine editors.’

Kangana Ranaut Slams Celebs’ Airport Looks: ‘Brainwashed by Magazine Editors’

Kangana Ranaut Slams Celebrity’s Airport Looks: Kangana Ranaut never minces words when it comes to calling a spade a spade. The actress has given many sensational statements which made to the headlines of entertainment tabloids and portals. Kangana has always stood by her beliefs and never backed down irrespective of the controversies and political attacks on her. The Emergency actress has often called out nepotism and sexism in the entertainment industry. Despite of having differences with her colleagues and former co-stars, on ideological differences Kangana continues to speak her mind. She recently slammed the airport looks of Bollywood celebrities in her social media posts.

CHECKOUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POSTS:

KANGANA RANAUT CALLS OUT ‘AIRPORT LOOKS’

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared multiple pictures along with captions. She wrote “Only person to blame for starting the stupid trend of airport looks.” Kangana also captioned her another photo as “Victim of capitalism.” She further added, “Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment.” The Emergency actress also opined “While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death. Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it’s about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation.”

Kangana concluded as she pointed out that “If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like?” Bidding the trend goodbye, she added, “Bye bye airport looks we have gone past that phase. Now it’s time even if I buy one piece of clothing, I ask myself how many Indians benefit from this!”

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2.

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at .















