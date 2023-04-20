Kangana Ranaut Slams Parents of Kid on Viral Proposal to Virat Kohli Anushka Sharmas Daughter Vamika

Home

Kangana Ranaut Slams Parents of Kid on Viral Proposal to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Daughter Vamika

Kangana Ranaut recently slammed the parents of kid on viral proposal placard to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Parents of Kid on Viral Proposal to Vamika: Kangana Ranaut never misses shies away from calling out people on social media. The actor is known for being honest and upfront about her socio-political views. Kangana has often irked many radicals and political outfits for her unabashed and unfiltered views on national security. The national-award winning actor boldly expresses herself and does not hesitate to call a spade a spade. She has had ideological differences with Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu and others in the past. Despite of being critcised and trolled for her statements, she is very much vocal on social media. She has now slammed parents of the kid known for the viral proposal to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL TWEET:

KANGANA RANAUT CALLS OUT KIDS’ PARENTS FOR HOLDING PLACARD OF VIRAT-ANUSHKA’S DAUGHTER

Kangana quote tweeted a post by journalist Ajeet Bharti. In his Hindi tweet, Ajeet had written “These shenanigans and stupidity could be considered cool by some parents, who would be thinking their child is so intelligent. This mindset needs to be condemned. If you make your kid hold such placards then you seriously have some issues and need help. What does a five-year-old know about dating?” Kangana captioned her tweet as “Massom baccho ko yeh behuda baate na sikhaaye, issey aap modern ya cool nahi ashlil or ffol lagte ho.” (Don’t teach this nonsense to innocent children, it makes you look vulgar and foolish, not modern or cool.)” A netizen commented “True, Kids are very impressionable and exaggerate everything in their minds. Parents unknowingly end up messing up with them with things like this.” Another fan wrote “Queen is always right.” A user also opined “Bilkul sahi baat. Ye toh kuch bhi nahi he, aajkal metro sehat mein restaurant bar (jaha daaru bhi milti he) mei log apne baccho ko lekar jaa rahe he. Anko dekhi baat bata raha hu. mein toh dekhkar heiraan reh gaya tha. (Exactly right. This is nothing, nowadays people are taking their children to the restaurant bar (where alcohol is also available) in Metro Sehat. I am telling what I have seen with my eyes. I was surprised to see it.”

NETIZENS SLAM KIDS PARENTS FOR ‘CAN I TAKE VAMIKA ON A DATE’ PLACARD

The viral picture of the kid holding a placard which read “Hi Virat Uncle Can I Take Vamika on a Date?” got angry reactions from netizens. A major section of social media users called out the parents. The picture broke the internet during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. An infuriated netizen wrote “I shudder to imagine how creepy and insensitive the kid’s parents are. The kid looks innocent – often it is the parent leading kids the wrong way. All for a moment of camera time?.” Another user commented “Your dad might have got 2 min. Attention, but this is wrong in so many angles, not funny at all. Wrong parenting!!.” A user also opined “Any grown adults on here defending this are WEIRD. This child or Vamika didn’t ask for any of this.”

