Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Threatened by BJP Leader Mayank Madhur For Legal Action Due to This Reason

Kangana Ranaut has been threatened by BJP leader Mayank Madhur for legal action after not keeping up her promise.

Kangana Ranaut Threatened by BJP Leader Mayank Madhur For Legal Action Due to This Reason

BJP Warns Legal Action Against Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for the release of her aerial actioner Tejas. The film is based on the Indian Airforce and the actress plays a fighter pilot. The actress is also focusing on the release of her directorial Emergency where she essays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from her mega releases the Tejas actress also got into an unexpected controversy. A BJP leader named Mayank Madhur has alleged that Kangana had promised him a role in her film. However, Mayank claimed that the makers reduced the length of his role in Tejas and even failed to pay him the dues.

BJP LEADER THREATENS LEGAL ACTION AGAINST KANGANA RANAUT

The BJP politician, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, revealed that he had helped Kangana get shooting permissions for a few locations including air force bases, and other places in Delhi, Moradabad, and Lucknow after she failed to get those despite trying for two long years. He later told that Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara had initially agreed to offer him a 15-minute role in his film. Mayank said, “The length of my role kept getting shorter. Then I was told to come to shoot for a 1 or 2-minute appearance. I made it clear that I am not interested.” He also accused Kangana of promising to mention his name in the credits as associate producer, but he was only listed in the special thanks. The BJP leader stated that, “Hence, I decided to go to the court. I’ll not reveal right now when I plan to go to the court, which court I’d be approaching and how exactly will I stop the film’s release. I want to get the makers arrested. I have taken guidance from the former chief justice of India to understand how I can take the matter further. I have even spoken to the chief ministers, PMO, home ministry etc to ensure that arrest warrants can be issued immediately from various states. Everything will be done as per the legalities.”

Kangana’s Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at .















