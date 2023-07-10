Home

Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Not Visit Himachal Amid Rain Fury And Landslides

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next, Tejas. The upcoming Kangana starrer will hit the theatres on October 20. The actress is also eyeing the release of her next production film, Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut hails from the Manali district in Himachal Pradesh.

Bollywood actor and producer Kangana Ranaut is quite active on social media platforms. The actress belongs to the Manali district in Himachal Pradesh where the ongoing monsoon fury has wreaked havoc. The state has witnessed heavy rainfall that triggered landslides and flash floods. Even social media platforms are filled with videos displaying the impact of the heavy rains. Reacting to the videos, Kangana has urged her fans to avoid visiting Himachal right now as it is not safe to visit the state amidst heavy rainfall.

Kangana Ranaut’s Humble Request To Her Fans

Sharing a few videos of chaos and disaster taking place in Himachal on her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut requested her fans to not visit Himachal amid heavy pouring. She wrote, “Important information: Do Not travel to Himachal Pradesh …. It is on high alert because of continuous rains… Coming days will see many landslides and flooded rivers even if non-stop rain stops, please avoid visiting Himachal in this rainy weather.”

She further added, “Situation is not good in the Himalayas. Nothing unusual though. This is how it is in rains after all it’s the mighty Himalayas not some joke but stay where you are. Not a good time to be adventurous please.”

Meanwhile, she also shared another video that displayed a car being washed away. Along with the video, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Beas is in its roaring form. No faint hearted can be around it. You will get a heart attack simply with its roaring sound. Don’t go to Himachal in the rain.”

Heavy Rainfall In Himachal Pradesh

According to recent reports, landslides and flash floods in various districts of Himachal Pradesh have resulted in the loss of several lives. The rain-related incidents in North India have claimed multiple lives while hundreds were stranded in various regions of the state including Chandratal in Lahaul and Sadhupul in Solan district.

Projects In Kangana Ranaut’s Kitty

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next, Tejas. The upcoming Kangana starrer will hit the theatres on October 20. The plot of the film revolves around Tejas Gill who is an Air Force pilot. She wants soldiers to be filled with a deep sense of pride while navigating through numerous challenges along the way.

The actress is also eyeing the release of her next production film, Emergency which she has also directed. It features Kangana as India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film will be released this year on November 24.
















