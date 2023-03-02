Kangana Ranaut Yami Gautams Mutual Admiration Club 5 Times The Actresses Backed Each Other

Home

Kangana Ranaut-Yami Gautam’s Mutual Admiration Club: 5 Times The Actresses Backed Each Other

Kangana Ranaut-Yami Gautam’s Mutual Admiration Club: Kangana Ranaut and Yami Gautam have great mutual admiration for each other which they often express on social media. Kangana recently cracked up sharing a funny video of Yami mimicking her in one of her old interviews. The latter was left embarrassed as she posted a sweet reply for the Emergency actress. In one of her recent interviews, the Lost actress referred to Kangana and said ‘anyone who treats you with respect and love must be embraced back’. The two actresses have mostly praised each other for making it big despite of being outsiders in B-town.

CHECK OUT 5 TIMES KANGANA AND YAMI BACKED EACH OTHER:

Yami, in an interaction with DNA said “I think it comes from the fact that we hail from the same state and of course, she is a fantastic actress. She is one of the best we have. For me, the first way of admiration will always be work whether it is Kangana or Vidya (Vidya Balan) or so many other actresses. And then the fact that she wished me on my wedding.”

The Lost actress opened up on how Kangana invited her to her Manali home. She stated that “We were shooting for Chor in Manali. It was a two-day shoot and my mom was with me. Very sweetly she messaged me to visit her home but we couldn’t because of erratic shoot hours. It’s just mutual respect and I feel anyone who treats you with respect and love must be embraced back. Looking forward to her next film and next work because her work speaks for itself.”

Kangana had congratulated Yami on her wedding with Aditya Dhar and heaped praise on her traditional look. The Emergency actress took to her Instagram handle and wrote “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh.”

Yami was extremely moved when Kangana congratulated the whole team of her hostage-thriller A Thursday (2022). she reposted the latter’s Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you Kangana. Means a lot, especially when it comes from one self-made actor to another.”

Yami also shared an interesting anecdote when she asked her mother to watch Kangana’s film instead of hers. She recalled “I remember it was my second film Total Siyaapa and Queen was releasing on the same day and I think a big action film (300: Rise of an Empire). All those discussions were happening with marketing on who is getting how many screens because three films are releasing. My team was very happy because apparently our film was getting more screens. I didn’t have any idea about all this so I stayed quiet. Everybody had done that math about opening day and math. Although I had good time working on the film and have great respect for it, I didn’t like when I watched it. It happens.” The actress also told “I asked if anybody had watched Queen and someone from the team said it’s a great film. They were confident that we had more screens but I knew it didn’t matter. I called my mom and told her ‘it’s your wish if you want to watch my film but there is also another film, that is very good”.

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic. For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at India.com.











