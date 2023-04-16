Kanguva Disha Patanis Epic Actioner With Suriya to Release in 2024 Watch

Home

Kanguva: Disha Patani is all geared up for her under-production grand Kollywood debut opposite superstar Suriya. The epic actioner was previously tentatively titled Suriya 42 as it is the forty-second movie of the Tamil actor. Disha is supremely excited about her first project in Tamil film industry mounted in a grand scale. Director Siva had recently said that it is because of filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and films like RRR and Baahubali series that South cinema is coming up with interesting projects. The makers of the Suriya-Disha starrer recently unveiled a new poster and a motion teaser. The viewers were introduced with the official title Kanguva. The first visuals indicate that the film will be full of high-octane action sequences and VFX.

CHECK OUT KANGUVA’S VIRAL PRE-TEASER VIDEO:

SURIYA-DISHA PATANI’S EPIC ACTIONER TO RELEASE IN TEN LANGUAGES

There has been massive anticipation surrounding superstar Suriya’s 42nd film ever since its commencement in September 2022, Studio Green now announced one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated films titled Kanguva. Signifying a man with the power of fire Kanguva is a saga of a mightly valiant hero and also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu and others in key roles. Written and directed by Siva, the film is being made in 10 languages in 3D and is produced by Studio Green’s K.E. Gnanavelraja in association with UV Creations’ Vamsi-Pramod. Superstar Suriya will be seen in various avatars in this mass entertainer that promises to have a strong connect with all types of audiences across the country.

KANGUVA IS ALL ABOUT GRAND VFX, CREATING EPIC CINEMATIC MOMENTS

Commenting on the title, Director Siva said that ‘We are delighted to announce the title of Suriya 42 as KANGUVA, who is a man with the power of fire, majestically represented by Suriya on the screen, which will be a memorable, majestic, unique and interesting experience for cinema lovers. We will complete the shooting of the film and announce the release date at the earliest’.’ Shot across Goa, Chennai and various other locations, 50 percent of the film has already been completed and the pending is to be filmed in the coming months. As the film is heavy on post-production and involves many action sequences and next-level VFX and CGI, the makers are looking at a release in early 2024.

SURIYA’S FANS ARE EXCITED ABOUT KANGUVA

Suriya had earlier posted the motion poster seeking blessings of his fans. He wrote on his social media handle “We seek all your good wishes as we begin our adventure (sic).” This is going to be Suriya’s first-period drama film and also his first with director Siva. As soon as the motion poster came online, Suriya’s fans flocked to the comment section of the post to express their excitement. One Twitter user wrote, “Wow, what a great surprise and something totally unexpected. I’m eagerly waiting to see it. #Suriya42 @Suriya_offl anna ❤❤🔥🔥(sic),” another user said, “Massive gonna be a trademark and trendsetter for sure ❤️ best wishes na❤️ (sic).”

