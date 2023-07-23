  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Entertainment

Kanguva Glimpse Suriya as Fierce Warrior in Epic Action Adeventure Gets a Thumbs up From Netizens Check Reactions

admin July 23, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya as Fierce Warrior in Epic Action-Adeventure Gets a Thumbs-up From Netizens – Check Reactions

Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya as mighty warrior in Disha Patani starrer epic actioner is being hailed by netizens. – Check Reactions

Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya as Fierce Warrior in Epic Action-Adeventure Gets a Thumbs-up From Netizens - Check Reactions
Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya as Fierce Warrior in Epic Action-Adeventure Gets a Thumbs-up From Netizens – Check Reactions

Kanguva Glimpse: The glimpse of Suriya’s much-awaited action-adventure has finally arrived on the actor’s birthday. The visuals of filmmaker Siva’s epic actioner Kanguva show Suriya as a mighty warrior who rises up against the evil. Amid high-octane action and bloodshed in the battlefield, Suriya’s fierce look as the protagonist is unveiled. The video ensures some high-level war combat and VFX driven spectacle for the movie buffs. Fans, who have waited long for the glimpse were elated on receiving the birthday present on their favourite superstar’s special day. Director Siva had recently said that it is because of filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and films like RRR and Baahubali series that South cinema is coming up with interesting projects.

CHECK OUT KANGUVA’S VIRAL GLIMPSE:

CHECK OUT FANS REACTION TO KANGUVA GLIMPSE:

The speculations are also rife that Bobby Deol is playing one of the antagonists in the Suriya starrer actioner. The film also has Disha Patani in a pivotal role who making her debut in Tamil cinema.

For more updates on Kanguva and Suriya, check out this space at India.com.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ranveer Singh Grooves To Tuada Kutta Tommy, SidNaaz Fans Miss Sidharth Shukla

Home Entertainment Ranveer Singh Grooves To Tuada Kutta Tommy, SidNaaz Fans Miss Sidharth Shukla The video of Ranveer Singh shaking a leg with Yashraj Mukhate […]

July 22, 2023 0 2 min read

TTK Prestige – The Svachh Neo Gas Stove, A Gas Stove with Liftable burners for easy cleaning

TTK Prestige, country’s leading kitchen appliance brand, launched its Svachh Neo Gas Stove as a testament to its commitment to innovation. For easy and safe […]

May 28, 2023 0 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut Says Koffee With Karan is Closed Forever As She Shares Old Clip of Sonam Kapoor Mocking Her English Speaking Skills

Home Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Says ‘Koffee With Karan is Closed Forever’ As She Shares Old Clip of Sonam Kapoor Mocking Her English Speaking Skills Kangana […]

July 12, 2023 0 2 min read

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Dress Made From Shoes Watch

Urfi Javed sets the temperature soaring in her stunning and bold outfit made from shoes. Watch Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Dress Made From […]

July 13, 2023 0 1 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights