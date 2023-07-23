  • 6291968677
Entertainment

Kanguva Glimpse Suriya as Fierce Warrior in Epic Action Adventure Gets a Thumbs up From Netizens Check Reactions

July 23, 2023


Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya as Fierce Warrior in Epic Action-Adventure Gets a Thumbs-up From Netizens – Check Reactions

Kanguva Glimpse: The glimpse of Suriya’s much-awaited action-adventure has finally arrived on the actor’s birthday. The visuals of filmmaker Siva’s epic actioner Kanguva show Suriya as a mighty warrior who rises up against the evil. Amid high-octane action and bloodshed in the battlefield, Suriya’s fierce look as the protagonist is unveiled. The video ensures some high-level war combat and VFX driven spectacle for the movie buffs. Fans, who have waited long for the glimpse were elated on receiving the birthday present on their favourite superstar’s special day. Director Siva had recently said that it is because of filmmakers like SS Rajamouli and films like RRR and Baahubali series that South cinema is coming up with interesting projects.

CHECK OUT KANGUVA’S VIRAL GLIMPSE:

CHECK OUT FANS REACTION TO KANGUVA GLIMPSE:

The speculations are also rife that Bobby Deol is playing one of the antagonists in the Suriya starrer actioner. The film also has Disha Patani in a pivotal role who making her debut in Tamil cinema.

For more updates on Kanguva and Suriya, check out this space at India.com.










