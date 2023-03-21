Home

Entertainment

Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Arrested After His Tweet on Hindutva Went Viral

Chetan Kumar’s tweet “Hindutva is built on lies” allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus. He has faced charges of insulting a religion or religious beliefs and making statements that promote enmity between classes.

Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Arrested After His Tweet on Hindutva Went Viral

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar, popularly known as Chetan Ahimsa, has been arrested by Seshadripuram police after his tweet on Hindutva went viral. His tweet allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The complaint was filed by Shivakumar of Bajrangi Dal lodge against Chetan. It stated that his tweet, which says that “Hindutva is built on lies”, allegedly hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Chetan’s controversial tweet read, “Hindutva is built on LIES.

Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie

1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie

2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie

Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY”.

Ironically, Chetan Kumar’s name on the Twitter handle is Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, who was accused of hurting sentiments. He faces charges of insulting a religion or religious beliefs and making statements that promote enmity between classes.

This is not the first time a complaint has been registered against him. In February 2022, Chetan was arrested for an objectionable tweet on Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit, who was then hearing the hijab case.

Topics











