Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Starts Writing The Film on Auspicious Occasion of Ugadi

Kantara 2 producers recently announced prequel to Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action-thriller on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

Kantara 2 Announced on Ugadi: Rishab Shetty’s Kannada action-thriller Kantara, became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The film joined the league of South PAN (popular-across-nation) India actioners like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikram. Kantara was hailed for its depiction of rural lifestyle and the beliefs and traditions in villages. The movie was well-received in the Hindi-speaking belt as well and its dubbed version even completed 100-day theatrical run. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi and New Year, the makers of the Rishab Shetty directorial have officially confirmed about Kantara 2. Since, long-time speculations were rife about the film which is actually supposed to be the prequel to the 2022 actioner. Rishab had himself stated that the story would narrate what happened before the events took place in Kantara.

Homable Films took to their Instagram handle and captioned their post as “ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ…

On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates. @rishabshettyofficial #VijayKiragandur @hombalefilms @sapthami_gowda @hombalegroup @chaluvegowda @b_ajaneesh @actorkishore @kantarafilm.” Rishab had previously spoken about his plans and said “What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

When Kantara‘s hindi dubbed version completed its 100 days in theatres, Rishab stated that “We thank the audience for their immense love and support for Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film.”

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

