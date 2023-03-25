Home

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Undergoes Horse-Riding Training For Prequel to His Mystical Action-Thriller

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty’s mystical action-thriller Kantara created a box office storm worldwide with its mammoth collection. The film based on ancient tradition of Bhoota Kola popular in rural folklore resonated with the audiences and became a PAN (popular-across-nation) India blockbuster. The Rishab Shetty directorial is one of the biggest Kannada commercial hits of 2022 and has set a benchmark for Sandalwood filmmakers. The movie’s Hindi dubbed version marked its 100-day theatrical run, making it reach out to diverse movie-goers who are hailing the engaging storytelling. Now, the makers have also announced the prequel to the film which is currently in the scripting stage. Rishab is also undergoing physical training for his role in Kantara 2.

RISHAB SHETTY LEARNS HORSE RIDING FOR KANTARA 2

The actor has started taking horse-riding lessons, back home in Mangalore, as he is prepping for his character in the under-production prequel, as reported by OTT Play. Earlier, while making the official announcement, Homable Films took to their Instagram handle and captioned their post as “ಬರವಣಿಗೆಯ ಆದಿ…On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can’t wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates.@rishabshettyofficial #VijayKiragandur @hombalefilms @sapthami_gowda @hombalegroup @chaluvegowda @b_ajaneesh @actorkishore @kantarafilm.” Rishab had previously spoken about his plans and said “What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.












