Kantara 2 Urvashi Rautela Confirms Being Part of Rishab Shettys Action Thriller Prequel

Kantara 2: Urvashi Rautela Confirms Being Part of Rishab Shetty’s Action-Thriller Prequel

Kantara 2: Urvashi Rautela Confirms Being Part of Rishab Shetty’s Action-Thriller Prequel

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara became the biggest worldwide Kannada blockbuster as it crossed the Rs 400 Crore mark within 53 days. The movie was among the highest grossing South films of 2022. Made with a budget of around Rs 15 Crore, the Rishab Shetty directorial became a PAN (popular-across-nation) India hit. Kantara broke the language barriers and was well received at the Hindi speaking belt as well. As the movie’s climax almost ended on a cliffhanger, the netizens and gossip mills were rife with speculations over a possible sequel to the film. However, recently Rishab did reveal that he has started the work on Kantara 2. The movie will focus on the story of Shiva aka Rishab’s father and the village demigod Panjurli Daiva. Now, actress Urvashi Rautela has also confirmed that she is part of the under-production Kannada action-thriller.

CHECK OUT URVASHI RAUTELA’S VIRAL POST:

URVASHI RAUTELA TO BE PART OF KANTARA PREQUEL

Urvashi took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the actor-director from his office. She captioned her post as “#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RS ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #RishabShetty #kantara.” Urvashi was recently seen in the Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan starrer action-dramedy Waltair Veeraya. Being a part of Kantara 2 is definitely a big leap forward. The filmmaker had recently said that Kantara 2 is actually its prequel and what the audience has witnessed at the big-screen is actually Part 2. He also said that his team is digging deeper by researching more about the history of Kantara and Bhoota Kola tradition.

Apart from Rishab, Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar, Kantara is produced by Hombale Films, the production house of KGF series. The film has music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

