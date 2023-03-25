Kapil Sharma Reveals he Was Stopped From Using The Word Paagal on Air Says Were Moving Backwards

Home

Kapil Sharma Reveals he Was Stopped From Using The Word ‘Paagal’ on Air, Says ‘We’re Moving Backwards’

Kapil Sharma Reveals he Was Stopped From Using The Word ‘Paagal’: Kapil Sharma, known for his entertaining gigs is considered one of the best standup comedians in India, apart from Johnny Lever and the late Raju Srivastava. Kapil’s rise to fame has been aspirational for many strugglers who want to make it big in the world of media and entertainment. His one-liners and comic timings made him a PAN (popular-across-nation) India television star. From being one of the most loved comedians to talk show host and actor, Kapil has become jack of all trades. Now, in a recent interview with Kareena Kapoor in her talk show, he spoke about the struggles artists face when it comes to people getting offended.

KAPIL SHARMA SAYS CHANNEL STOPPED HIM FROM USING THE TERM ‘PAAGAL’

In the recent episode of What Women Want Kareena quizzed Kapil “We are evolving as a society, comedy that used to be funny 10 years ago, people are now taking a lot of offence to that. So then when your write a script or sit down with your team, do you keep it in mind that we can’t make fun of such and such situation?” The actor-comedian replied “Honestly it happens a lot, in the society that I come from Amritsar, Punjab it’s there in our culture that the bride’s side would tease the groom and call him out with names and joke over it. Body shaming and other things, that were in our culture but now if we do it here it’s called body shaming. When you work with GEC channels, you get SNPs on words you can’t even imagine. Currently, I was told by the channel that I cannot use the word ‘paagal’. I didn’t get it and asked why? Later, they told me the reason saying, actual people who are termed with the name get offended.”

KAPIL SHARMA SAYS WE ARE MOVING BACKWARDS AS A SOCIETY

Kapil also pointed out, “Yet, it is a word that we use casually with our children, and siblings call each other ‘pagal’ with fun. I sometimes think we’re moving backwards. I recall Javed Akhtar said in an interview that he couldn’t write the moment in Sholay where Dharmendra speaks while hiding behind the statue of Lord Shiva because it would offend people.”

Kapil Sharma was recently seen in Nandita Das’s social-drama Zwigato, where he plays a delivery person.

