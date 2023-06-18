Karan Deol Dedicates a Romantic Post to Wife Drisha Acharya After Their Wedding, Pics

Home

Karan Deol Dedicates a Romantic Post to Drisha Acharya: Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s dreamy wedding took place in the presence of family, relatives and friends on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Karan and Drisha looked made for each other as soon as their pictures from the marriage ceremony went viral. The actor’s grandfather Dharmendra, his Dad Sunny Deol and uncles – Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol also reached the wedding venue and looked elated on the grand occasion. Sunny, Dharmendra and Bobby grooved to Dhol beats as they were all excited to welcome the bride into the Deol family. The very shy groom took to his Instagram handle and penned a romantic post for his wife.

CHECK OUT KARAN DEOL-DRISHA ACHARYA’S VIRAL PICTURES:

KARAN DEOL DEDICATES HEART-WINNING POST TO DRISHA ACHARYA

Karan shared some heart-touching photos where he is sitting beside Drisha and captioned his post as, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows ❤️ The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” Ranveer Singh commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Karan’s uncle Bobby also commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” For the unversed, Drisha is the great granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy who directed Dharmendra in Bandini. She was engaged to Karan in a private ceremony a few months ago. Dharmendra had earlier expressed his happiness about the wedding an told ETimes, “Karan is a very good boy. He is a very caring person. Bahut acha lag raha hai that he has found his partner.”

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas directed by Sunny Deol. He will next be seen in Apne 2, which also stars Sunny, Dharmendra and Bobby in crucial roles.

For more updates on Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding, check out this space at .

