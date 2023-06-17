Home

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Sangeet: Sunny Deol, Dharmendra And Bobby Deol Create Gadar at Pre-Wedding Bash, Watch

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Sangeet: Sunny Deol is back in action as ‘Tara Singh’ and everyone is going bonkers over the adrenaline rush showcased in the teaser of Gadar 2. The actor was seen dressed up as the main protagonist from Gadar in the same getup at son Karan Deol’s Sangeet ceremony. He donned the attire he wore while performing to the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in the movie. The guests present at the pre-wedding bash went nostalgic to see Sunny in his Gadar avatar. The party was all about Apne reboot as Dharmendra and Bobby Deol also came to bless the soon-to-be married couple.

CHECK OUT VIRAL DANCE VIDEOS FROM KARAN DEOL-DRISHA ACHARYA’S SANGEET EVENT:

SUNNY DEOL STEALS THE SHOW AT KARAN DEOL-DRISHA ACHARYA’S SANGEET CEREMONY

Sunny wore the traditional Sikh turban and went on to the stage as Tara Singh. He enacted the peppy track Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and even showed some energetic dance moves. The guests were thrilled to see the actor shedding off his inhibitions and giving the best off-screen dance performance of B-town. Hindi cinema’s He-Man Dharmendra joined his grandsons Karan and Rajveer as she performed to his song Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana from Pratigya (1975) and Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011). Bobby and his wife Tanya did a couple dance on Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai from Barsaat.

DEOL FAMILY GIVES APNE 2 VIBES AT KARAN DEOL-DRISHA ACHARYA’S SANGEET EVENT

Karan wore a black Kurta set for the even while Drisha complemented him by donning a similar coloured lehenga and minimalistic jewellery. Rajveer Deol, who is soon set to make his grand Bollywood debut was seen wearing a navy-blue kurta set and classy black shoes. Abhay Deol was also among the attendees for his nephew’s sangeet event and looked dashing in an all-pink outfit teamed with brown shoes.

Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot on June 18, 2023 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Drisha is the great-granddaughter of the maverick filmmaker Bimal Roy, who directed Dharmendra in Bandini.

