Karan Johar Pens a Cryptic Note Hinting Nepotism, Takes an Indirect Dig at Kangana Ranaut

Karan Johar recently penned a cryptic note hinting at nepotism and took an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut.

Karan Johar Pens a Cryptic Note on Nepotism: Karan Johar recently took an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut as he penned a cryptic post hinting at ‘nepotism’. For the past few days there has been a lot of hoopla over groupism and politics in Bollywood ever since Priyanka Chopra’s explosive revelations. Vivek Agnihotri, Kangana Ranaut, Apurva Asrani, Shekhar Suman and Priyanka’s cousin Meera backed her statement. Kangana went on to even say that it was Karan who bullied Priyanka. She wrote in her tweet “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her.”

CHECK OUT KARAN JOHAR’S VIRAL POSTS:

KARAN JOHAR HINTS AT NEPOTISM

Now, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker wrote in his Instagram story that “The airport is a runway … it’s also a press conference …. Next it may be a trailer launch venue! ( I subscribe to it all… no complaints …but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while …. ).” He further wrote in another story “Further Jet lag musings…. I am obsessed with make up tutorials ( just watching them on reels makes my soul happy) They put the whole dukaan (shop) on a brides face … but the end results are invariably OTT but still stunning (before/after comparisons) ….and I love the hacks! #iykyk.” The filmmaker also hinted at nepotism by writing a few letters in uppercase and mentioned “I loved so many looks at the Dior show! But meNtioning thEm is Perhaps a nO….#iykyk.”

KARAN JOHAR JOKES ABOUT TAKING WOKE TUTORIALS

Karan concluded as he pointed out “I am taking woke tutorials every morning! It’s like a new age riyaaz for personality change! My plus size body needs self love ! The last time I looked at it … I only had 3 alphabets in my head !!! MRF.” “People getting dressed in their ethnic attire’s over the song Ravi is my current obsession!!! Will try making one without looking like I may have lost the plot…..”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA OPENED UP ABOUT POLITICS IN BOLLYWOOD

While speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka had said “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.” She also revealed “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America’.”

Karan Johar is returning to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

For more updates on Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at India.com.












