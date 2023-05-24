Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s First Look To Release On…

Home

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film will release on July 28.

The film marks KJo’s comeback.

Exciting news awaits all Karan Johar fans as on the eve of his birthday, Dharma Productions announced that the first look of his next directorial, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will be unveiled tomorrow. However, there’s one more reason for Karan Johar’s fans to celebrate today as the director completes 25 years of his successful journey as a filmmaker. To mark this occasion, Karan Johar dropped a video that showcased various iconic romantic moments from his previous films.

As the video proceeds to display a few glimpses of his films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Student of the Year, Karan Johar can be heard saying, “Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it is the most beautiful feeling in the world… and as I look back at my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I am filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love, friendship, and family that resonated within me. But, as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning every day.”

The joyous montage displaying the scenes we have been hooked on since our childhoods take a fast forward to showcase BTS footage from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. As the BTS footage begins, Karan Johar can be heard saying, “This love of yours has given wings to a new story, a new prem kahani, a story that celebrates love like never before, in all its beauty and grandeur. A story I have been waiting to share with you for so long. It’s finally ready. See you at the movies where we celebrate family, love and so much more.”

Celebrities pouring in wishes for Karan Johar’s next project

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, a plethora of celebrities flooded the comment section with love, blessings, and a handful of emoticons. Among them was Karan Johar’s ‘Rani’ whom we all know as Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Bhavana Pandey, and various others. While Alia’s comment displayed a handful of emoticons, Kajol wrote, “I almost wished you for ur bday!”

Meanwhile, Bhavana Pandey also expressed her excitement, “Can’t wait!!!! So excited.” Suzzane Khan added, “Congratulations, Karu u are Epic alway!!!”

That’s not all. Maheep Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Tina Datta also posted emoticons in the comment section to express their love for the director.

Karan Johar’s upcoming projects

Recently, it was announced that Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment has collaborated with Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment to bring us the highly anticipated procedural drama Gyaarah Gyaaraah. This upcoming series is a Hindi adaptation of the immensely popular Korean drama Signal. For the Indian version of the Korean drama, Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, and Dhairya Karwa have been roped in to play the lead characters.

Moreover, a few months ago, Karan Johar also revealed that he would be directing an action film after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Kjo is primarily known for his romantic movies but chose to step out of his comfort zone for the first time in 26 years to shoot an action film.















