Karan Johar’s Special Birthday Note For ‘Rocky’ Ranveer Singh Has An Alia Bhatt Connection

Ranveer Singh is headlining Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is scheduled to release this month. The project also features Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 38th birthday today. (Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh is one of a kind and his unmatchable energy levels, dedication to his craft and enthusiasm are proof enough. The actor is celebrating his 38th birthday today. As Ranveer Singh turns a year older, his fans have flooded social media with blessings, love and adorable wishes. Ranveer, who is currently gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday. While he is receiving abundant wishes from his fans, director Karan Johar penned the most special birthday message for the actor. Karan’s Instagram post to wish his ‘Rocky’ is absolutely adorable and heartfelt.

Karan Johar Wishes ‘Rocky’ Ranveer Singh

Karan Johar is helming Ranveer’s upcoming release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. To wish the actor, the director shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of their upcoming film. With the pictures, he also shared a birthday note for Ranveer that read, “It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always.”

The first photo shared by Karan Johar displays him and Ranveer Singh posing together on the sets of what seems to be a dance number. Swiping further, Karan can be seen styling Ranveer. The next picture shows the actor holding on to Karan like a baby while Alia Bhatt takes a picture of them. The strong bond between Karan Johar and the actors is quite visible.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh is headlining Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is scheduled to release this month. Since the upcoming film is the first collaboration between Ranveer and Karan Johar, the actor has a lot of reasons to celebrate the month. The trailer of the film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was dropped on July 4 and has been trending on social media since then. The undeniable chemistry between the leads has caught everyone’s attention. Fans are awaiting the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which promises to be a quintessential Bollywood drama.















