Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Attend Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar Bash But Something About Their Outfits Irk Fans – See Pics

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made a stylish entry at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar bash on Sunday evening. Their pictures and videos are all over social media but their fans that something about their looks wasn’t right.

Mumbai: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were one of the many celebrity couples who were clicked at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party on Sunday evening. The couple looked stylish as they dressed up in fusion wear for the occasion, however, something about their pick was not right, say their fans. TejRan, as they are popularly called, chose to contrast their outfits in shades of white and green. While Karan wore an elaborate green kurta with a pre-stitched Dhoti, Teja went with an all-white brocade pantsuit. She further teamed it up with a Kundan neckpiece, red lips, a flower in her hair, and a bun.

On paper, the look was all well-put together and nothing could have gone wrong with it but in reality, the fans believe that Tejasswi wasn’t dressed right for the occasion. As a paparazzi account shared their video from the event, posing on the red carpet, many fans flocked to the comments section to call it a missed opportunity.

Many Instagram users believe that Tejasswi should have worn something more traditional like an Anarkali suit or a saree to suit the event better. One user wrote, “Teja needs to change her stylist 🥲 (sic),” another said, “Who is her stylist??? Yaar har bar iske looks kharab kar dete hai (sic).” Check the post here:

Karan and Teja joined the likes of Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, Urmila Matondkar, Gauahar Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary-Ankit Gupta, and Pooja Hegde among others at the bash.

HOW MUCH SCRUTINY IS TOO MUCH?

The couple always looks radiant together and this time too, they looked absolutely striking in their Indo-western wear. The audience’s expectation from those who they thoroughly love is beyond comprehension. Right from what they wear, and eat to how they live their lives and their decisions at work, the fans take everything seriously and are always full of opinions about them. With Karan-Teja, the situation is the same. They are a public-made star and owe a great amount of their success to the audience – from their Bigg Boss days to now when they are bagging the leading movies. The fans are simply extra scrutunising them for their appearances in the media.

