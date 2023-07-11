Menu
Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Are Full Full Vacation Mode And This Photo Is Proof

By: admin

Date:

.


  Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Are In Full Vacation Mode And This Photo Is Proof

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor shared a delightful and enchanting holiday moment with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The actress dropped a captivating picture that showcased her and Saif amidst a picturesque holiday setting.

Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Are Full Full Vacation Mode And This Photo Is Proof
Kareena shared a picture of herself and Saif Ali Khan, with a mesmerising view in the background. (Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The actors, who have been busy with their respective projects, are now on a long break and the Khan family is making the most of it in Italy. Kareena also shared a few glimpses of her trip to give her fans a sneak peek into their vacay. Her recent photo from the trip is proof that the couple, along with their babies, are enjoying their quality time like no one else. In the photo, Kareena and Saif can be seen posing in some picturesque mountains. Kareena Kapoor’s posts often create a buzz, and this one was no exception.

Kareena’s Instagram Post

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself and Saif Ali Khan, with a mesmerising view in the background. With her hair blowing in the wind, Kareena stands next to Saif Ali Khan, radiating joy and happiness. Kareena’s caption for the post reads “Hair Flying Hero next to me Alps in the background… Ready for the shot Summer 2023”. The snap also included a glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, Saif and Kareena’s children. The two appear to be playing behind a bench.

The Instagram post by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan sparked immense joy among their fans and admirers. Anaita Shroff Adajania and singer Aditi Singh Sharma reacted with red heart emojis. A fan wrote, “This is such a pretty picture.”

Another commented, “Power couple.”

“The background of kids though so real,” a user remarked.

Kareena Kapoor’s Holiday Mode On

Kareena Kapoor has been sharing pictures from her ongoing vacation for a while now. Just recently, she delighted her followers with a picture of herself and Saif at the beach. She also shared some snapshots of their family enjoying a lovely lunch at a restaurant by the sea.

Kareena Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Kareena Kapoor recently completed 23 years in the industry. The actress has several projects in her kitty, including The Crew. The movie features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Kareena will also appear in the Hindi remake of The Devotion of Suspect X.










