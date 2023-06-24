Home

Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan’s ‘My World’ Photo Is Pure Couple Goals

Captioning a picture as “My World”, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of Saif Ali Khan. The couple is enjoying a vacation in London with their family.

Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan spending quality time in London.



Kareena Kapoor is giving her fans major travel goals. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is in London with her family. The photos that Kareena has shared from her holiday with hubby Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh scream adorable from miles away.The couple were seen having lots of fun in London. Notably, Saif’s sisters Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan have also joined them in this trip, along with Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kareena Kapoor’s posts from London will definitely make you want to go on a trip yourself.

Kareena And Saif’s London Diaries

While spending quality time with family, Kareena did not miss snapping some good photos. Keeping fans updated about their London sightseeing trip, Bebo posted some pictures on her Instagram Stories.

In the first picture, Kareena and Saif were seen posing at the BBC Earth Experience. Kareena captioned the picture, “My World.” Looking gorgeous as always, Kareena Kapoor kept it casual and donned a black top and baggy jeans. She secured her hair in a bun and carried a matching bag to complete her outfit. Leaving no stone unturned, Saif was in full vacation mode. He wore a yellow shirt. His goofy expression and victory sign in the photo steals the limelight.

Another picture shows Taimur keenly watching some constellations. Kareena captioned it “wow”.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi also shared a photo of young Jeh. “My Gunda…Jaan baba. He’s become a mischievous young boy n I love him More!! Reunited….in London again! Hyde park…..” Saba Pataudi wrote.

Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan’s Upcoming Projects:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in the movie The Crew. The film will also feature Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kapil Sharma. Kareena will also feature in a thriller movie directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The Devotion Of Suspect X. Based on the book of the same name, the project will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, the film starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will be next seen in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Saif also has Go Goa Gone 2. It is being speculated that he will appear in a project alongside his daughter Sara Ali Khan.















