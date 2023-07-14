Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Gorgeous Photo From Her Europe Vacation, See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently jetted off from Mumbai to spend quality time with her family in Europe. She shared several pictures from her vacation with hubby Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor’s film The Crew will release on March 22. (Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood’s ‘Bebo’, Kareena Kapoor Khan, never misses a chance to go on a dreamy vacation and give fans vacation goals. After their London vacation, the actress and Saif Ali Khan are holidaying in Europe with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sharing special moments from her trip, Kareena posted several snaps from her vacation in Europe. She looked her usual beautiful self while posing in the backdrop of some stunning mountains. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress looked elegant in baggy denim and a shawl wrapped around herself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Dreamy Photo

Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of herself on Instagram. Amid the beautiful mountains and greenery all around, Kareena looked breathtakingly gorgeous. She captioned, “Framed, by my dear friend @ginaroznerpr.”

Kareena’s friend Gina Rozner, who was behind the mesmerising picture, commented, “Lovely evening. Happy to be the ‘official photographer’!” Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a red heart emoji.

Fans also chimed in after seeing the post. One user wrote, “Kareena, you’re so beautiful.” “Beauteous bebo,” another comment read. “My gorgeous, you are so gorgeous and adorable as always,” an individual remarked.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Enjoying The Alps

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pictures on Instagram clearly indicate that her Europe trip is going better day by day. Posing against the majestic Alps, the actress, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jeh, gave her fans a lot of travel goals. Kareena went for an all-white ensemble, while Saif added the perfect colour to the snap. He looked dapper in his red shirt and beige shorts.

“Hair Flying, Hero next to me, Alps in the background…Ready for the shot…Summer 2023,” Kareena wrote.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor had shared some striking photographs from her “summer lunches” with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Looking adorable as always, Kareena and Saif gave out major couple goals in matching blue outfits. But, it was Taimur Ali Khan’s reaction after relishing pasta that grabbed all the limelight. In a yellow tee, Taimur was the picture of enjoyment. Replying to the post, Amrita Arora wrote, “Ohhh hey gorgeous duo.” Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi sent a bunch of hearts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to stun fans in her upcoming release, The Crew. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 22 next year. The Crew also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Kareena Kapoor will also feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s movie based on the crime thriller The Devotion of Suspect X. The movie also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, Kareena also has director Hansal Mehta’s untitled film in the pipeline.















