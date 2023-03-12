Home

Karisma Kapoor Objects to ‘Murder Mubarak’ Being Referred to as Her ‘Comeback Film’: ‘The Word Should be Parcelled Away’

Karisma Kapoor Objects to ‘Comeback Film’ Reference: Karisma Kapoor is finally back-in-action with her upcoming OTT thriller release Brown. However, she is also in the news for another thriller Murder Mubarak. Karisma was the reigning Bollywood diva of the 90s as she had many blockbusters with Govinda and David Dhawan to her credit. She was also known for her versatile performances in films like Raja Hindustani (1996), Dil to Pagal Hai (1997), Fiza (2000), Zubeida (2001) and Shakti (2002). The actor is also loved by her fans and followers for her social media updates where she showcases her stylish fashion statements. Now, in a recent interview she has objected to the ‘comeback film’ reference.

KARISMA KAPOOR SAYS THE WORD ‘COMEBACK’ SHOULD BE PARCELLED AWAY

Karisma, in an interaction with ETimes said “Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let’s not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she’s just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily.” She also opened up about taking break from Bollywood and stated that “Honestly, it was out of my choice. My kids were young. I wanted to be at home. I started working at an unusually young age. I was working right out of school, literally. And I’d done so many movies back to back. I’ve worked four shifts a day and three shifts a day for multiple years. I would have 8 to 10 releases every year. Thankfully, most of them were successful. But the point was that I had done a lot of work and I think it reached a kind of burnout.”

Karisma’s next Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo is based on Abheek Barua’s book The City of Death. The show also features Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma, among others in crucial roles.

