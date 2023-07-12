Home

Karisma Kapoor Sizzles in Sexy Printed Monokini at Beach Holiday, See Hot Pics

Karisma Kapoor Sizzles in Sexy Monokini: Karisma Kapoor always slays the internet with her unique and bold style statements. Her fashion experiments are always spot-on, be it ethnic or western outfits. The actress, who was initially written off for her wardrobe when she started her career, later became a style icon with films like Raja Hindustani and Dil to Pagal Hai. She will next be seen in Abinay Deo’s web series Brown and Homi Adajania’s thriller Murder Mubarak. Apart from gearing up for comeback, Karisma also keeps on posting her holiday pictures on Instagram. The Murder Mubarak actress once again shared her exotic vacation photos as she looked ravishing.

CHECK OUT KARISMA KAPOOR’S BEACH VACATION PHOTOS:

KARISMA KAPOOR STUNS IN SIZZLING BEACH VACATION PICTURES

Karisma took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Beach Therapy 🌴⛱️☀️⚓️#sunsandsea.” She shared a selfie and another sunkissed pic as she donned her stunning monokini. The actress looked alluring and captivating in her smoking hot printed swimwear. Karisma has previously also posted a beachwear pic as she was holidaying near the sea side with younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Karisma sported a blue colour bikini as she brought the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. In her latest picture, the Murder Mubarak actress brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality.

Karisma made her Bollywood debut with Prem Qaidi opposite Harish Kumar. She acted in commercial hits like Sapne Sajan Ke, Anari, Raja Babu, Sajan Chale Sasural, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1 and Jeet. Karisma made a transformational change with Dharmesh Darshan’s Raja Hindustani and later acted in Yash Chopra’s Dil to Pagal Hai. The latter starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, bagged her a national award as well. Her acting prowess was also hailed in movies like Fiza and Zubeidaa.

For more updates on Karisma Kapoor, check out this space at India.com.
















