Adipurush: Karthikeya 2 Producer To Donate 10,000 Free Tickets For This Reason

Producer Abhishek Agarwal announced that he was donating 10,000 tickets to government schools, orphanages, and old-age homes in Telangana.

Abhishek Agarwal has produced movies like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2.

Om Raut’s upcoming magnum opus Adipurush continues to generate buzz ahead of its release. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Adipurush is making headlines for its whooping budget, unique star cast, larger-than-life trailer and soulful music. Now, the film is in the news once again due to producer Abhishek Agarwal. The Kashmir Files producer has announced the donation of 10,000 tickets of the film out of his devotion to Lord Ram. He noted that the free Adipurush tickets will be given to government schools, orphanages, and old-age homes in Telangana. He also shared a Google form link for those who wish to avail the tickets.

Abhishek Agarwal, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to reveal the donation of 10,000 tickets. He tweeted, “#Adipurush is a once in a lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free. Fill the Google form with your details to avail of the tickets.”

#Adipurush is a once in a lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to the Government schools, Orphanages & Old Age Homes across Telangana for free. Fill the Google form with your… pic.twitter.com/1PbqpW9Eh6 — Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) June 7, 2023

Notably, Abhishek Agarwal has produced hit movies like The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. He also adopted a village in Telangana’s Rangareddy district last year to mark his father Tej Narayan Aggarwal’s 60th birthday. He also founded the Chandrakala Foundation to help the community residing in the village.

Adipurush is all set to hit the theatres on June 16. This big-budget adaptation of Ramayana took a massive budget of Rs 500 crore to be made. The star cast of the film includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. The movie is also set for its World Premiere in New York, Adipurush will be showcased at the Tribeca Festival on June 13.

The makers unveiled the final trailer of Adipurush on June 6 at a grand event in Tirupati. Several pictures of Prabhas and Kriti from the trailer launch event have been circulating on social media. Be it the trailer of the film, the music, or the magical appearance of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghava and Janaki, fans have a list of reasons to be on tenterhooks for the movie.















